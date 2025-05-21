All U.S. aid to Ukraine will be reviewed – Secretary of State Rubio

The United States will conduct a full review of all assistance provided to Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Obviously, all our assistance will be reviewed. We have inspectors general, including a special inspector general for this issue, who will examine all these expenditures. And if we ever uncover any unlawful appropriation or manipulation, we will absolutely address it," he stated.

The U.S. Secretary of State emphasized that the primary objective remains ending hostilities.

"We have provided Ukraine with extraordinary assistance, but this war must now come to an end. There is no military solution to this conflict. It will only end through a negotiated settlement — and the sooner it ends, the fewer people will die, the less money will be spent, and the less destruction there will be. That is the president’s top priority: to bring this war to an end once and for all," Rubio stressed.

