Over past 24 hours, Russians attacked 29 settlements in Sumy region using MLRS and drones; homes and infrastructure were damaged

From the morning of May 21 to the morning of May 22, 2025, Russian troops fired more than 70 times at 29 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

This was reported by the RMA press service, Censor.NET reports.

Weapons used

The enemy actively used MLRS and dropped explosive ordnance from UAVs.

more than 30 MLRS strikes ;

almost 30 drops of explosive ordnance from UAVs.

The enemy also launched missile and UAV attacks on the territory of the Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Velykopysarivska district, a non-residential building and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged;

A private residential building was damaged in the Bilopillia district;

Private residential buildings were damaged in the Lebedynska district.

During the day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and NGOs, evacuated 25 people from the border communities.

See also Censor.NET: Russian troops hit two enterprises in Sumy with Shaheds. Power lines were damaged. FILE PHOTO.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, reported that Russian occupants regularly attempt to cross the border in the Sumy region. From time to time, they try to use ATVs during the attacks.