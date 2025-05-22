Putin will later pay visits to Luhansk and Donetsk, - Peskov
The spokesman for the Kremlin dictator Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would later visit the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.
"There are plans for Putin's trip to Luhansk and Donetsk, and they will be implemented later," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password