Putin will later pay visits to Luhansk and Donetsk, - Peskov

Putin will visit occupied Luhansk and Donetsk. What the Kremlin said

The spokesman for the Kremlin dictator Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would later visit the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"There are plans for Putin's trip to Luhansk and Donetsk, and they will be implemented later," he said.

