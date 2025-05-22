Russian artillery strike kills man and woman in Beryslav, Kherson region
Russian forces shelled the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region, killing two civilians.
This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.
The strike took place at around 1:40 p.m., when Russian troops targeted the city with artillery.
"A man and a woman who were outside in their yard were killed in the enemy attack," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password