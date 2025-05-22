ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9550 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kherson region
380 0

Russian artillery strike kills man and woman in Beryslav, Kherson region

Beryslav shelling on May 22, 2025: casualties reported

Russian forces shelled the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region, killing two civilians.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

The strike took place at around 1:40 p.m., when Russian troops targeted the city with artillery.

"A man and a woman who were outside in their yard were killed in the enemy attack," the statement said.

Read more: Russians attacked Rodynske in Donetsk region with FPV drone: SES driver was wounded

Author: 

shoot out (13419) Beryslav (96) Khersonska region (2114) Beryslavskyy district (55)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 