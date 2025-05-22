Russian artillery strike kills man and woman in Beryslav, Kherson region

Russian forces shelled the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region, killing two civilians.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

The strike took place at around 1:40 p.m., when Russian troops targeted the city with artillery.

"A man and a woman who were outside in their yard were killed in the enemy attack," the statement said.

