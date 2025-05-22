ENG
Update of DeepState map


Russians have advanced near Nadiivka and Yablunivka – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to advance near Nadiivka and Yablunivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced near Yablunivka and Nadiivka," the statement said.

Russians advance near Nadiivka

 

