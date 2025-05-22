5 549 10
Russians have advanced near Nadiivka and Yablunivka – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops managed to advance near Nadiivka and Yablunivka in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy advanced near Yablunivka and Nadiivka," the statement said.
