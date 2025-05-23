ENG
News Drone attack on Odesa region Shelling of Odessa region
Shahed attack: house damaged in Odesa suburb, man injured

Shahed attack on Odesa region on 23 May 2025

Russian occupiers attacked Odesa district with drones.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"In the suburbs of Odesa, a private house was damaged, a man was injured. Doctors provided him with all the necessary assistance.
All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack," the statement said.

