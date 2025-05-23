No decisions on next platform for talks between Ukraine and Russia yet - Peskov
The Kremlin has commented on the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Russian media.
"There are no decisions or agreements on the next platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine so far," he said.
According to Peskov, the platform for negotiations cannot be chosen by one party, it requires the consent of both countries.
