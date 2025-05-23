ENG
No decisions on next platform for talks between Ukraine and Russia yet - Peskov

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. What Kremlin says

The Kremlin has commented on the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia.

"There are no decisions or agreements on the next platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine so far," he said.

According to Peskov, the platform for negotiations cannot be chosen by one party, it requires the consent of both countries.

