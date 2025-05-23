ENG
News Drone attacks in Kherson
Russian drone strike kills local resident in Kherson

Russian drone attacks civilian car

At noon on Friday, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

A 61-year-old local resident was killed in the attack.

According to Prokudin, the man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

