Russian drone strike kills local resident in Kherson
At noon on Friday, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
A 61-year-old local resident was killed in the attack.
According to Prokudin, the man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
