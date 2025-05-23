ENG
Enemy has advanced near Popovyi Yar, Dachne, and Romanivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have made territorial gains near several settlements in Donetsk region.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Popovyi Yar, Dachne, and in Romanivka," the report said.

