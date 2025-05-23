5 070 17
Enemy has advanced near Popovyi Yar, Dachne, and Romanivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS
Russian forces have made territorial gains near several settlements in Donetsk region.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Popovyi Yar, Dachne, and in Romanivka," the report said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password