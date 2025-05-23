Russian missile strike on Chuhuiv kills woman, injures four (updated)

On May 23, Russian forces shelled the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, killing one woman.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers carried out a missile strike.

As of now, one woman has been confirmed dead.

Emergency services have been dispatched to inspect the site of the attack.

Later, the head of the RMA stated that the number of those injured in the Russian strike on Chuhuiv was rising.

"As of now, we know of two wounded men. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Please do not ignore air raid alerts!" he wrote.

Update:

Shortly afterward, the head of the RMA reported that the number of injured had increased—two more people had sought medical assistance.

"Two more individuals turned to doctors in Chuhuiv. As a result of today’s enemy strike, a 67-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were injured," he wrote.