Aftermath of Russian strikes in Kharkiv region: large-scale fires, destroyed equipment, one injured. PHOTOS
Russian drones attacked civilian facilities in the village of Pechenihy, Kharkiv region, sparking large-scale fires at multiple locations.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
According to reports, one of the sites saw fires break out among the damaged structures of administrative, industrial, and warehouse buildings, covering an area of approximately 100 square meters. One person was preliminarily reported injured.
Another site sustained significantly more extensive damage: the fire engulfed a two-story administrative building and a cargo truck, with the blaze spreading over 800 square meters. A total of 11 trucks, 3 tractors, and 3 buses were destroyed or damaged by the fire. According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities.
