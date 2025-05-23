In morning, occupiers struck Pechenihy in Kharkiv region with UAV: man was injured. PHOTO

On 23 May, at around 4:00 a.m., enemy attack drones hit the village of Pechenyhy, Chuhuiv district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region.

Buildings and property of civilian enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out.

A 66-year-old security guard at one of the companies under attack was injured and suffered acute shock. He was taken to the hospital.

It has been preliminarily established that the Russian armed forces used a Geranium-2 UAV for the attack.





Shelling in the Kharkiv region over the past day

Over the past day, 6 localities in the Kharkiv region suffered hostile attacks, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the military operation area.

The enemy used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 KABs;

5 Shahed UAVs;

10 Geranium-2 UAVs;

1 FPV drone;

1 UAV (type to be specified).

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed:

In the Chuhuiv district, a company building and 5 trucks were damaged;

In the Kupiansk district, 17 private houses and an apartment building were damaged;

A private house was damaged in the Kharkiv district.

Read more: Russia carried out 150 shelling of border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions in day, - OC "North"