Russia carried out 150 shelling of border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions in day, - OC "North"

Over the past day, Russian troops fired about 150 times at the border areas of the Chernihiv, parts of Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. A total of 386 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the Operational Command "North", Censor.NET informs.

In the Chernihiv region, Archipivka, Bleshnya, Hremyach, Karpovychi, Liskivshchyna, Medvedivka, Semenivka, Tymonovychi, Khotiyivka, Yasna Poliana, Yanzhulivka, Huta-Studenetska, Kliusy, and Khrinivka came under fire. The occupiers used FPV drones, cannon artillery, Molniya UAVs, and the dropping of explosives from drones.

In the Sumy region, more than 40 settlements were attacked, including Vysoke, Krasnopillia, Miropilske, Turya, Dmytrivka, Bachivsk, Znob-Novgorodske, Romashkove, Seredina-Buda, Chuykivka, and others. The enemy used Geranium and Molniya drones, mortars, artillery, MLRS, FPV drones, and UAV drops.

In the Kharkiv region, Klinova-Novoselivka, Lemishchyna, and Tymofiiivka in Bohodukhiv district came under fire. They used cannon artillery, FPV drones, and UAV drops.

The shelling resulted in the death of one civilian. A critical infrastructure facility, a power line, private houses, outbuildings, and vehicles were damaged.

