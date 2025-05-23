Three killed, 10 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region

On May 23, 2025, Russian forces carried out attacks on populated areas of Kherson region using artillery, mortars, and drones, resulting in civilian casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

As of 5:30 p.m., it is confirmed that 10 civilians were injured and three killed.

Two men were killed in an artillery strike on the city of Kherson. Another person died as a result of an explosive dropped from a drone.

Six people sustained varying degrees of injuries due to attacks on the regional center, two others were wounded in Bilozerka, and one person was injured in each of the villages of Havrylivka and Kachkarivka.

Residential buildings and a medical facility were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to document war crimes committed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.