Ukraine preparing to take part in G7 summit in Canada – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing for the country’s participation in the Group of Seven (G7) summit, scheduled to take place in Canada this June.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State said that on May 23, he received a report from Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Sybiha on his current assignments.

"First: securing additional funding for artillery production—for shells. We already have results: two-thirds of the required funds are in place. Second: securing additional funding for domestic drone production. The funds will be provided. Third: we are preparing for Ukraine’s participation in the G7 format. I thank the Foreign Ministry for its work," the President said.

As a reminder, Canada will host the G7 leaders’ summit this June.

