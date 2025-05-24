Russia has modernized ballistic missiles. This has made it more difficult for Patriot air defense systems to work - Air Force

Russia has modernized its Iskander-M ballistic missiles, which it uses to strike at Ukrainian territory. This has complicated the work of Patriot air defense systems, which are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

This was stated by Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"We and our partners have this information that the enemy missiles that attack along the Iskander-M ballistic trajectory have been improved and modernized. We are talking about firing radar traps, which each missile can fire when it is already on target," he said.

Ihnat explained that after the modernization of ballistic missiles, Patriot systems that are capable of intercepting a target may not work as effectively.

"The other is the flight of a ballistic missile on a quasi-ballistic trajectory, when the missile does not fly in a straight line but performs maneuvers. It is more difficult for the Patriot system, which shoots down ballistics and calculates the point of interception of missiles, to predict this point," said the spokesman.

Ihnat added that these factors complicate the process of intercepting ballistic missiles and the operation of air defense systems, but do not make it impossible.

"I think that our partners are working on this so that these solutions can be improved in favor of the system," summarized the head of the Air Force Communications Department.

