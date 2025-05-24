Pentagon denies US plans to withdraw troops from South Korea

The U.S. Department of Defense has denied the information of The Wall Street Journal that Washington allegedly intends to reduce the number of U.S. troops in South Korea.

This was announced by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, reacting to the material of The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports.

"Anyone who has covered the Pentagon knows that we always assess the presence of troops. However, the United States remains firmly committed to the Republic of Korea. Our alliance is unbreakable," Parnell wrote.

The Pentagon spokesman emphasized that the information that the US Department of Defense will reduce the number of US troops in South Korea is not true.

As a reminder, on May 23, the WSJ reported, citing unnamed sources, that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing about 4,500 troops from South Korea to be redeployed to other parts of the Indo-Pacific region, in particular, to the island of Guam.

This idea is being prepared for consideration by Trump as part of his review of North Korea policy, according to two U.S. officials.

The proposal has not yet reached the American leader and is one of several ideas being discussed by senior officials.