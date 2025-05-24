Russian Defense Ministry says it attacked "container ship with 100 containers of military cargo" in Odesa port

The Russian Defense Ministry has commented on the strikes on the port of Odesa, saying that Russia attacked an alleged military cargo.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"On May 23, the Iskander missile system launched a group missile strike on a container ship that was transporting military property to the port of Odesa, as well as on a container warehouse in this port," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: two civilians killed and 11 wounded, houses, hospital and kindergartens damaged. PHOTOS

The Russians also said that the ship was allegedly carrying about 100 containers with military cargo.

According to them, the strike allegedly caused a secondary detonation and a massive fire.

As reported, on the afternoon of May 23, Russian troops fired two ballistic missiles at the port infrastructure of Odesa. There are dead and wounded.