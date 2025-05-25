Trump, Zelenskyy to attend NATO summit in Hague, - Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-26.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said this in an interview with WNL, Censor.NET reports.

The Dutch minister confirmed that the US President will take part in the Alliance summit. According to Brekelmans, President Zelenskyy will also attend the event on behalf of Ukraine.

See more: Second stage of "1000 for 1000" exchange: Ukraine returns 307 defenders. PHOTOS

"NATO is looking at where in the program Zelenskyy can get a good place," he said.

At the same time, the official does not dare to say whether Zelenskyy and Trump will meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, when asked whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would receive an invitation to the NATO summit in The Hague, asked to wait for the event's program, which would announce which partners were invited to the meeting.