6 Tu-95MS bombers take off in Russia - monitoring channels
On the night of 26 May, the Russians took strategic aviation into the air.
This is reported by the monitoring telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"6 Tu-95ms from the 'Olenya' aerodrome have been confirmed as of 01:38, heading south-east in the direction of Saratov and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation," the message says.
The actual threats will be announced separately around 3-4 am.
