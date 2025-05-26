6 Tu-95MS bombers take off in Russia - monitoring channels

On the night of 26 May, the Russians took strategic aviation into the air.

This is reported by the monitoring telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"6 Tu-95ms from the 'Olenya' aerodrome have been confirmed as of 01:38, heading south-east in the direction of Saratov and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation," the message says.

The actual threats will be announced separately around 3-4 am.

