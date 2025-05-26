Enemy’s spring offensive has already begun. Strike and assault operations have intensified in Kharkiv region and continue to escalate, - commander of 429th separate regiment of "Achilles" unmanned systems Fedorenko

The enemy's strike and assault operations on all parts of the Kharkiv region's frontline intensified in early April and continue to escalate.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the 429th separate regiment of the "Achilles" Unmanned Systems Yurii Fedorenko on Hromadske Radio.

"It is absolutely obvious that the enemy's spring offensive has already begun. Because the enemy's intensification of strike and assault operations on all sections of the [front] in Kharkiv region, which are now hot, took place sometime in early April and continue to increase. It happened in the area of Kruhliakivka, they are trying to expand the wedge in the direction of Zahryzove," the military said.

Our UAVs destroy 80% of enemy heavy equipment

Fedorenko said that the enemy carried out attack and assault operations with the use of highly manoeuvrable equipment.

"Because the armoured vehicles that the enemy used earlier have finished. And the enemy is aware that the equipment is ineffective. 80 per cent of the armour that appears in the area of our drones' strike remains burnt on the battlefield. Kupyansk is on the left bank, and the brigades are holding the line, repelling enemy attacks every day. The enemy attacks mainly with manpower. But one way or another, the enemy is a constant process, and the intensity of the assault is objectively increasing.

In the area of Dvorichna, the enemy is trying to set up pontoon crossings. So far, he has not succeeded in doing so, and I am convinced he will not succeed. In particular, due to the work of our regiment," the military stressed.

Read more: In Kharkiv direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled six attacks: 82 invaders were eliminated - OTG "Kharkiv"