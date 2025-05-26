Russia strikes Kharkiv with FPV drone with RPG-based warhead for first time - Terekhov

During the week, Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv seven times. The total duration of the air raid alarms is more than 57 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Kharkiv remains one of the key targets on the map of enemy terror. In total, there were seven hits in the city last week," he said in a statement.

He noted that for the first time since the full-scale invasion, the enemy used an FPV drone with an RPG-based warhead in Kharkiv

"This is a new, even more insidious threat, which indicates an attempt to find ’vulnerabilities" in the city's defence.

Eleven people were injured, including a child. A 14-year-old teenager suffered a head injury. Fortunately, there were no fatalities," Terekhov added.

As a result of the Russian attacks, private houses, multi-storey residential buildings, a printing house and office premises were damaged.

"As for air alerts, 51 air threat warnings were issued in Kharkiv region last week, and 39 in the city itself. The total duration of the alerts in Kharkiv was 41% less than in the region," said Terekhov.

