ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11333 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv
1 694 6

Russia strikes Kharkiv with FPV drone with RPG-based warhead for first time - Terekhov

Consequences of massive attack on Kharkiv

During the week, Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv seven times. The total duration of the air raid alarms is more than 57 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Kharkiv remains one of the key targets on the map of enemy terror. In total, there were seven hits in the city last week," he said in a statement.

He noted that for the first time since the full-scale invasion, the enemy used an FPV drone with an RPG-based warhead in Kharkiv

"This is a new, even more insidious threat, which indicates an attempt to find ’vulnerabilities" in the city's defence.

Eleven people were injured, including a child. A 14-year-old teenager suffered a head injury. Fortunately, there were no fatalities," Terekhov added.

As a result of the Russian attacks, private houses, multi-storey residential buildings, a printing house and office premises were damaged.

"As for air alerts, 51 air threat warnings were issued in Kharkiv region last week, and 39 in the city itself. The total duration of the alerts in Kharkiv was 41% less than in the region," said Terekhov.

Read more: Explosion occured in Kharkiv, building damaged - mayor (updated)

Обстріли Харкова

Author: 

shoot out (13419) Kharkiv (1311) Terekhov (113) Kharkivska region (631) Kharkivskyy district (192)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 