News Massive rocket attack
Frederiksen on Russian shelling: "Putin talks about negotiations during day and bombs Ukraine at night"

Denmark comments on massive shelling of Ukraine

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the Russian shelling of Ukraine over the weekend proved that Moscow is not interested in peace.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"During the day Putin talks about negotiations, and at night he bombs Ukraine," she said during a meeting of Nordic leaders.

Frederiksen noted that the leaders agreed that their countries would support Ukraine as long as necessary.

According to her, this support may include military assistance, investments in Ukraine's defense industry, and cooperation with Ukrainian companies.

