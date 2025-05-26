Zelenskyy congratulates Georgian people on Independence Day: Ukraine will always stand with them in pursuit of free life

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the people of Georgia on Independence Day.

The head of state posted the message on social media, according to Censor.NET.

"I sincerely wish Georgia strength and happiness. Ukrainians have always felt a warm emotional connection with Georgia," he wrote.

Zelenskyy reminded that Ukraine supported Georgia’s sovereignty and defense during the Russian invasion in 2008.

"And we will always stand together in our shared aspiration for a free and dignified life for our peoples—all the peoples of Europe, which cannot be imagined without Ukraine and Georgia. I thank everyone who supports our nation. Long live independent Georgia! Glory to Ukraine!" the president added.

See more: Georgian volunteer Tarbey Arkania killed in war in Ukraine. PHOTO