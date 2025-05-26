Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: he orders major increase in production of interceptor drones and ballistic missiles

On May 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a new meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff, during which he instructed to significantly ramp up domestic production of interceptor drones.

The head of state announced this in his evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the meeting focused on analyzing the aftermath of Russian strikes, the enemy’s drone tactics, and Ukraine’s response.

"I instructed to significantly scale up our production of interceptor drones, and we will engage more funding from our partners to achieve this. Relevant announcements are on the way. I also ordered separate funding to be allocated for our Ukrainian ballistic missile program to accelerate missile production," the president stated.

There was also a detailed report delivered by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

"There are good results — thank you. I want to commend our air defenders today. Over the past days, our combat aviation pilots — those flying F-16s and Mirages — performed exceptionally well. They intercepted a significant number of cruise missiles. Thank you! My gratitude also goes to the 11th Shepetivka Air Defense Missile Brigade, the 96th Kyiv, 138th Dnipro, 208th Kherson, and 301st Nikopol Air Defense Missile Brigades — thank you for your precision! And to all our air defense units: mobile fire teams, army aviation helicopters, electronic warfare operators — thank you to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! And to everyone lending a hand," Zelenskyy concluded.

