Four border villages in Sumy region currently under Russian control – RMA

As of May 26, Russian forces control the border settlements of Novenke and Basivka in the Yunakivka community, as well as Veselivka and Zhuravka in the Khotin community of Sumy region. Fighting is ongoing.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

He emphasized that the residents of these villages had been evacuated in advance and that there is no threat to the civilian population.

"The enemy continues its attempts to advance in order to establish a so-called ‘buffer zone.’ Combat operations are ongoing on the outskirts of the village of Vodolaha and near Volodymyrivka, Bilovody, Kostiantynivka, and Kindrativka in the Khotin community, as well as near Loknia in the Yunakivka community," the statement reads.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine, along with all branches of the security and defense sector, are keeping the situation under control and delivering precise fire strikes against the enemy. Our defenders are firmly repelling enemy assaults and preventing them from advancing deeper into the Sumy region," Hryhorov added.

As a reminder, on 24 May, DeepState updated the map of hostilities in the Sumy region. According to their information, 62.6 km² of the Sumy region is occupied.

DeepState reports that Russian forces have managed to entrench themselves along the line stretching from Veselivka to Zhuravka, Novenke, and Basivka. They continue to attempt advances into Bilovody, while the situation near Loknia remains difficult.