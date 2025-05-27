Enemy exerts pressure on Kostiantynivka-Bakhmut road - 5th SAB

The Russian invaders are trying to put pressure in all areas of the Kramatorsk direction, the situation is consistently tense.

According to Censor.NET, Oleksii Tarasenko, a staff officer of the 5th Assault Brigade, told Army TV about this.

According to him, the brigade is holding the Bakhmut section, including the Kostiantynivka - Bakhmut highway. The nature of the enemy's actions there has not changed in recent months. The brigade's fighters repel assaults by Russians advancing on foot and also on vehicles - armoured vehicles, motorcycles, "Zhiguli", anything that can drive across the field. The assaults are usually supported by artillery strikes and FPV drones.

"From time to time, we have to use all the means available to the brigade to deal with a conventional convoy of vehicles. But this is the exception rather than the rule. Usually, the same attacks continue on foot in super-small groups of 2-3 people, up to a squad at most," said an officer of the 5th Assault Brigade's staff.

