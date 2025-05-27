ENG
News Peace agreement on ceasefire
"Memorandum" on Ukraine will contain conditions for ceasefire and terms of settlement - Russian Foreign Ministry

What will be in memorandum being prepared by Russian Federation. Response of Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the so-called "peace memorandum" on the settlement of the war would contain conditions for a ceasefire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the "memorandum" would also contain the principles and terms of the settlement.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the citizens of Ukraine must elect a new leadership of the country  to sign the memorandum with Russia, and the head of the parliament may not be legally suitable to be a signatory.

Read more: Russia will soon submit to Ukraine its proposals for "memorandum" to resolve war, - Russian Council of Federation

