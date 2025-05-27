The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the so-called "peace memorandum" on the settlement of the war would contain conditions for a ceasefire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the "memorandum" would also contain the principles and terms of the settlement.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the citizens of Ukraine must elect a new leadership of the country to sign the memorandum with Russia, and the head of the parliament may not be legally suitable to be a signatory.

