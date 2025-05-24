Russia will soon submit to Ukraine its proposals for "memorandum" to resolve war, - Russian Council of Federation

The Russian Federation will submit to Ukraine its proposals within the framework of the so-called "peace memorandum" to resolve the war. This will happen in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, as quoted by Russian media.

"In the coming days, Russia will hand over to Kyiv its developments within the framework of a memorandum on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," he said.

According to the Russian official, work on the document is "at the final stage."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukrainian citizens must elect a new leadership to sign the memorandum with Russia, and that the head of parliament may not be legally qualified to sign it.

Read more: Election in Ukraine should be held before signing peace deal - Lavrov

What preceded it?

On the evening of May 19, Trump and Putin had a phone conversation that lasted more than 2 hours.

Afterwards, the Kremlin leader said that Moscow was ready to propose and work with Ukraine on a possible memorandum on a future peace treaty. At the same time, Putin believes that compromises need to be found that would suit both countries.

US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and end the war.