China, including Hong Kong, is responsible for 80% of the sanctions circumvention against Russia, but denies any involvement.

This is stated in an internal report of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports with reference to Tagesschau.

The document states that the EU sanctions have had a significant impact on the Russian economy, in particular by restricting exports of military goods through Armenia, Serbia, Uzbekistan and India. At the same time, problems persist with Kazakhstan, the UAE and Turkey, which do not provide complete data on export suspensions.

At the meeting, EU Sanctions Commissioner David O'Sullivan stressed that China, including Hong Kong, plays a key role in circumventing sanctions. However, Beijing denies any involvement in this. At the same time, the participation of EU companies in these schemes also weakens the European Commission's position in negotiations with third countries.

The document also reports on the EU's success in fighting Russia's "shadow fleet". O'Sullivan called for decisive action against the ports in Turkey, India and Malaysia that serve these vessels.

