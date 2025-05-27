Russian forces attempting to infiltrate Sumy region in small infantry groups from Kursk – "Siversk" OTG

Russian forces are massing in Russia’s Kursk region and attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian territory in small groups. The Defense Forces are eliminating enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) in Sumy region.

This was reported by Vadym Mysnyk, spokesperson for the "Siversk" Operational Tactical Group (OTG), during a television broadcast, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy does not feel safe here. They are building up forces in the Kursk region and expanding the area of active combat. They’re trying to send in small infantry groups into our territory. The Defense Forces are doing everything possible to destroy them and prevent any deeper advances," he said.

Ukrainian forces have also recorded a significant decrease in the enemy’s use of FPV drones and UAVs, although Russian troops continue trying to deploy all available weapons.

According to the spokesperson, this decrease is primarily due to deteriorating weather conditions, as well as strikes by the Defense Forces deep into enemy territory.

He also noted that there have been attempts by Russian SRGs to infiltrate the Sumy region. However, the defense system along Ukraine’s border remains very tight.

"There is still a threat of (SRG activity - ed.), but we have sufficient technical and aerial capabilities to detect such groups in time, repel them, or destroy them. The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in various directions — trying to probe our defenses and identify our positions to later target them with artillery or airstrikes," the "Siversk" Operational Tactical Group added.

