Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is systematically depriving former oligarchs of their property and influence through repression, arrests and nationalization, forming a new political elite from the members of the so-called "SMO".

This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"After the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine, Putin has been actively forming a "new elite" among the members of the SMO, gradually marginalizing the old business elite. Repressions, arrests and nationalization are becoming tools of a political game in which oligarchs are losing influence and property," the FISU noted.

As noted, an example of this was the conflict between billionaire Alexei Mordashov, owner of Severstal, and the governor of the Vologda region, Georgy Filimonov. After a ban on the use of migrants in construction, Filimonov accused Mordashov of being unpatriotic and cutting investments, which led to a purge of local authorities and the suspension of officials associated with Severstal.

The Kremlin's pressure was not limited to Vologda. In 2025, the founder of the Rusagro agricultural holding Vadim Moskovich, CEO of Blago Invest Dmitry Fosman, were detained and the process of nationalizing Domodedovo Airport, owned by Dmitry Kamenshchik, began.

According to the FISU, the Kremlin is not only increasing pressure on business, but is also actively managing the process of redistribution of economic influence. Businessmen are forced to demonstrate full political loyalty, otherwise they risk losing their property and freedom. Repression has become a common tool for controlling the economy, and conflicts between law enforcement agencies and oligarchs have become a new internal front for the Russian government.