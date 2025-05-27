US has drafted 22-point peace plan that satisfies neither Ukraine nor Russia – Kellogg

U.S. special presidential envoy Keith Kellogg has stated that Washington has developed a 22-point peace plan that is not favored by either the Ukrainian or Russian side.

He stated this during a broadcast on Fox News, as reported by Censor.NET.

Kellogg described the peace plan as "good" precisely because "neither side likes it."

He also noted that the U.S. president is "frustrated by Russia’s strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine."

According to Kellogg, these are "attacks on cities involving indiscriminate violence."

"His frustration is understandable. What happens when cities are attacked — when women and children are killed indiscriminately by missile strikes or drone attacks — is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Protocol, which was intended to prevent this."

"The Geneva Conventions are the rules of war, and the 1977 Protocol was an addition to them — signed by the Russians, signed by the United States, and signed by the Ukrainians — precisely to prevent these kinds of indiscriminate killings that we witnessed over the weekend," Kellogg added.

