Air Force: Patriot successfully shoots down modernized Russian ballistic missiles despite fact that they can now deviate from trajectory

Despite the fact that Russian ballistic missiles can now deviate from their trajectory, Patriot air defense systems are successfully shooting them down. One of the latest indicators is 6 out of 9 missiles during the latest massive attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Babel.

According to him, when the Russian Federation launches ballistic missiles, Patriot automatically calculates the missile's flight path and the point of contact between its missile and the ballistic missile.

"Currently, Russian ballistic missiles can oscillate left and right during their descent, which complicates the work of Patriot," Ihnat said.

In addition, Russian ballistic missiles can launch up to six decoys that distract our air defense.

This is not a new technology, it has been in use for about a year, and it does not make Patriot powerless against this type of missile, the spokesman added.

On May 24, Yurii Ihnat said that Russia had modernized its Iskander-M ballistic missiles, which it uses to strike at the territory of Ukraine.

According to him, this complicates the work of Patriot air defense systems, which are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, but does not make it impossible.