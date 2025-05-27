Air raid alerts declared in several regions due to threat of ballistic missile strikes (updated)

On the evening of Tuesday, May 27, air raid alerts were declared across several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian ballistic missile strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.

At 8:06 p.m., a warning was issued: "Ballistic missile threat from the northeast."

At 8:06 p.m.,it was reported "Missile over Sumy region! Heading toward Konotop."

At 8:07 p.m., it was reported: "Continues moving through Chernihiv region."

A second launch! Missile over Sumy region! — reported at 8:13 p.m.

Heading toward Chernihiv region! Remain in shelters! — reported at 8:14 p.m.

Nizhyn — take shelter immediately! — reported at 8:15 p.m.

Another missile! Heading toward Chernihiv region! — reported at 8:17 p.m.

Update: At 20:49, the Air Force reported that the ballistic missile threat had been lifted for the affected regions.

