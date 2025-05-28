Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin is possible, - Peskov

A meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible, but it should be the result of specific agreements of delegations.

This was stated by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, work on the Russian draft memorandum on Ukraine is at the final stage.

"The Kremlin will not discuss the contents of documents on Ukraine through the media, which must be agreed upon, this must be done in a discrete mode," Peskov assured.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he was ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format.