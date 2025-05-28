Defence forces attacked plant in Russia that manufactures cruise missiles and number of other facilities, - General Staff

Ukraine's defence forces hit a number of important facilities of Russia's military-industrial complex.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

For example, units of the SOF and the SSU struck at "Kronstadt" JSC in Dubna, Moscow region.

"Intense enemy air defence activity was observed in the area of the enterprise, and the damage to the facility was confirmed. The JSC specialises in unmanned aerial systems. In particular, it manufactures 'Orion', 'Inokhodets', 'Molniya', 'Grom', 'Termit', 'Helios', 'Sirius' UAVs and ground control systems.



In the same settlement, as part of a single plan, SSU units separately targeted "Raduga" plant. It manufactures cruise missiles of various classes: "air-to-air", "air-to-ground", and "ground-to-ground" missiles. Among the plant's products are Kh-101/555, Kh-69, Kh-59MK, which are used by Russia to terrorise the population and hit civilian targets in Ukraine," the statement said.

Also today, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck "Angstrem" JSC in the Moscow region.

"A hit was recorded in the target area. The company develops and produces microelectronic components that are widely used by the Russian military-industrial complex," they said.

Earlier, Unmanned Systems Forces also successfully attacked Dmitrievsky plant in the Ivanovo region of Russia.

"Explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant. The company produces organic chemicals - components of explosives and gunpowder, as well as additives for rocket and aviation fuel. It supplies products to a number of other enterprises of military-industrial complex of russia," the General Staff summed up.

