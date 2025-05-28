We will increase pressure on Russia and do everything possible to prevent Nordstream 2 from starting up - Merz

Germany will make every effort to ensure that the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline does not start working.

This was stated by Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are still waiting for the memorandum of understanding announced by President Putin a week ago. And the massive air attacks on Kyiv over the weekend do not speak the language of peace, but the language of war. An aggressive war. This is a slap in the face of all those who are fighting for a ceasefire in Ukraine," he said.

"Therefore, we will increase pressure on Russia. We are doing this to weaken Moscow's military machine. We are also doing this to pave the way for negotiations. I speak on behalf of Germany. In this regard, we will do everything to ensure that Nordstream 2 does not start operating," the Chancellor emphasized.

