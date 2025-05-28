ENG
No willingness to negotiate from Russia – Merz

Russia not ready for negotiations – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Russia is currently showing no willingness to engage in negotiations.

He made the statement during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"As the Ukrainian president said, we have been waiting for many days now—we’re waiting for this so-called memorandum. And we see absolutely no willingness from Russia to enter into any negotiations, regardless of where they might take place," Merz stated.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has yet to receive any proposals from Russia regarding a resolution to the war.

