Currently, border guards do not record the movement of enemy convoys to the border with Sumy region.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"It should be remembered that at one time Russia was building up its forces in this area, especially trying to knock out the Defense Forces, which were conducting their operation within the Kursk region. These forces are now being used along our border," the spokesman said.

According to Demchenko, the border guards do not record any "convoys moving towards our border".

"Perhaps, either the enemy does not have enough equipment or keeps it for some further actions. Only groups on foot, sometimes on ATVs or motorcycles, are trying to enter our territory in order to make the combat zone already on the territory of Ukraine," he added.

According to the SBGSU spokesperson, there are former convicts among the captured Russian military from small assault groups that enter the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the enemy had amassed 50,000 troops in the Sumy direction.