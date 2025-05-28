Another 11 children were returned from Russian-occupied territories

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, 11 more Ukrainian children have been brought home from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

This was reported by Dariia Zarivna, the chief operating officer of Bring Kids Back UA, Censor.NET reports.

Among those rescued is a girl whose mother and brother, soldiers and defenders of Azovstal, spent more than three years in Russian captivity. Only now has the family been reunited again. Another guy saw his family for the first time in three years - his father and brother, who had been defending Ukraine all these years, and his brother had also been in captivity for more than three years.

We also managed to rescue an orphan boy who was abducted from school by Russians, tortured and tried to be mobilized into the Russian army on the eve of his majority.

Zarivna thanked Save Ukraine and other partners for their assistance in carrying out this rescue mission.

