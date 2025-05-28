Medinskiy says Russia has offered Ukraine date and place for meeting to exchange "memoranda"

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinskiy, said that Russia had allegedly offered Ukraine a date and place for a meeting to exchange "memoranda."

He wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Medinskiy says that he allegedly called Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and proposed such a date and place. According to him, "at the proposed place" Russia is "ready to start a meaningful discussion" of each point of the future ceasefire agreement.

"The Ukrainian side went to consult. Obviously, the meeting was delayed. We are waiting for confirmation and are ready to meet in person and start working on the date we have set - in the coming days - to start working," Medinskiy said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has not yet received any proposals from Russia to resolve the war. According to him, Umierov contacted Medinskiy, but we have not received a "memorandum" from Russia.

