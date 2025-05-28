ENG
Zelenskyy meets with German President Steinmeier to discuss further cooperation

During his visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The head of state wrote this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its European leadership in defense support for Ukraine, particularly for its contribution to saving lives and providing air defense systems.

"We discussed our cooperation at both national and regional levels, as well as continued support for our people. The patronage of the German President over Chernihiv region is especially important. Thanks to this support, four shelters are already being set up in local communities. I am grateful for all forms of assistance. We appreciate Germany’s willingness to continue supporting our people," the president wrote.

Earlier, Zelenskyy also met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

