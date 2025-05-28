Sybiha: we expect Russia not to derail the next meeting and to hand over its ’memorandum’ immediately

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged the Russian side to promptly submit its "memorandum" containing proposals for a ceasefire.

He wrote this on the social platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"Why wait until Monday? (Russia has proposed a meeting in Istanbul on 2 June – ed.) If the Russians have finally drafted their ‘memorandum’ – after ten days of deliberations and strikes against Ukraine – it can be submitted to us immediately. We expect the Russian side not to sabotage the upcoming meeting and to immediately present its proposals for our review, as previously agreed," the foreign minister stated.

He added that only a well-prepared meeting can yield results.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister and head of Ukraine’s delegation in negotiations with Russia, Rustem Umerov, said he had handed over a document outlining Ukraine’s vision for a ceasefire to the Russian side.

