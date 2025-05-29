Thousands of Palestinians looted UN food warehouse in Gaza, people killed

Four people were killed during the robbery of a UN food warehouse in Gaza.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

It is noted that two people died as a result of a stampede, and two more - from gunshot wounds after the crowd broke into the World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in Deir al-Balah on Wednesday afternoon.

It is not yet known who opened fire - Israeli soldiers, private security guards or others. The Red Cross field hospital reported that the wounded included women and children with gunshot wounds.

The UN confirmed the incident.

"Hordes of hungry people broke into WFP’s al-Ghafari warehouse in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, in search of food supplies that were pre-positioned for distribution." The organisation warned of an alarming deterioration in the humanitarian situation. "Humanitarian needs have spiralled out of control after 80 days of complete blockade of all food assistance and other aid into Gaza. Gaza needs an immediate scale-up of food assistance," - the statement said.

