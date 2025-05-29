Russians tried in vain to improve tactical position in Serebrianka Forestry and break through defenses in area of ​​Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr and Vesele - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, the enemy resumed its offensive on Starytsia in the Kharkiv sector. It did not achieve any success. He also unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian units in Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy stormed our fortifications near Krasne Pershne, Doroshivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Zahryzove. They were unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Lyman direction, the occupation army attacked near the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Myrne, and Ridkodub. The enemy's assault was repelled. The enemy's attempts to improve the tactical situation in the Serebrianka forestry also proved to be in vain.

He unsuccessfully attacked our positions near Verkhnekamianske in the Siversk sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy's offensive took place in the areas of Markove, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and Chasiv Yar. No losses of our positions were reported.

Read more: Russian troops again tried to cross border in direction of Stroivka. Enemy equipment and personnel were destroyed in Pokrovsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders conducted assault operations near Diliyivka, Druzhba, Krymske, Pleshchiyivka, Zoria, Yablunivka, Popovyi Yar, and in Toretsk. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor's army attacked near Myroliubivka, Udachne, Novomykolayivka, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlynove, and Troitske. Defense Forces units repelled the assaults and inflicted losses on the enemy.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyry, and Vesele. The enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The defenders continue to hold back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

Read more: Russian troops are "slipping away" east of Pokrovsk direction - "Khortytsia" OSGT