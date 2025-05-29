In south, enemy is intensively using FPV drones to strike military and civilians - Defense Forces

In the southern direction, along the entire front line, the enemy continues to use artillery and does not stop conducting air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and nearby settlements.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Combat actions

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy conducted 21 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka and Odradne yesterday.

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipil sector yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 6 times near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks.

Shelling of Ukraine

Almost 370 hostile attacks on both civilian infrastructure and the positions of our defenders were recorded yesterday, using more than 1400 rounds of ammunition.

Over the past day, the occupants carried out almost 600 attacks with kamikaze drones of various modifications, including Lancet barrage munitions, and made 246 drops from UAVs, using more than 320 rounds of ammunition.

Civilians in the frontline settlements of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions suffered from FPV strikes.

Enemy troops continue to fire at civilians and frontline areas from various types of heavy artillery and MLRS.

In the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 61-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy artillery attack. Private houses and 30 solar panels were damaged. Also, a person was wounded in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

10 people were wounded in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression.

The occupation forces carried out a dozen air strikes, 6 of which were in the Zaporizhzhia region, the rest in the Kherson region. They used 18 guided aerial bombs and 64 unguided aerial missiles. Civilians, critical and social infrastructure were hit.

Enemy losses

The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to hit the enemy's dislocation sites, their firing positions, and rear. Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

83 occupants;

10 guns;

8 mortars;

7 units of automotive equipment;

1 reconnaissance UAV "Supercam";

3 motorcycles

1 ATV;

4 boats;

2 generators;

2 means of electronic warfare;

2 video surveillance cameras;

3 UAV control antennas;

4 communication antennas.

52 enemy shelters, 3 firing positions, and 3 observation posts were destroyed.

