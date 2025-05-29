Rubio, in conversation with Lavrov, called on Russia to engage in "honest" dialogue with Ukraine

During a conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister, the US Secretary of State called on Moscow to engage in a "good faith" dialogue with Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the US State Department, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, he welcomed the large-scale exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine in the "1000 for 1000" format, which took place the day before.

During his conversation with Lavrov, Rubio called on Russia to engage in dialogue with Ukraine to end the war.

"The Secretary echoed President Trump's calls for a constructive, good faith dialogue with Ukraine as the only way to end this war," the statement said.

Earlier, Russian media reported that Lavrov and Rubio had a conversation about preparing for the talks.

Read more: Russian media report Lavrov and Rubio held talks on preparing negotiations