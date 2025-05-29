Enemy attacked Beryslav with drones, two men were killed
Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav, Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin
"As a result of the explosives being dropped from a drone, men aged 33 and 46 were fatally injured," the statement said.
