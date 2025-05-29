ENG
No new conversation between Trump and Putin planned at this time, - Peskov

Trump and Putin are not planning a new conversation at the moment

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said that a new conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is not currently planned.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

He also said that Russia has not yet received a response from Ukraine to the proposal to hold talks in Istanbul on June 2.

Read more: Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin is possible, - Peskov

